Amit Shah to Bolster Guwahati's Security with Major Inaugurations
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate several projects in Guwahati, including a new Police Commissionerate building and an ICCS to enhance city security. Shah will also visit significant cultural sites and launch redevelopment projects, highlighting efforts to preserve regional heritage.
- Country:
- India
In a significant enhancement to Guwahati's security infrastructure, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate a new building of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and an Integrated Command and Control System (ICCS) during his visit to the state.
The ICCS aims to improve the city's security by monitoring over 2,000 CCTV cameras, thereby strengthening emergency response systems. This upgrade is considered a major boost to the city's safety measures.
In addition to security projects, Shah's visit will include the redevelopment inauguration of Batadrava Than, a spiritual site in Nagaon district, and the opening of the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex in Guwahati, reflecting a commitment to preserving cultural heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab's Bold Moves: Honoring Heritage, Child Welfare, and Drug Control
Rs 500 crore allocated to develop Rakhigarhi as global heritage site: Haryana CM
Luca Zidane: Embracing Algerian Heritage on the International Football Stage
Dynastic politics is full of insecurity and hence, dynasts are narrow in their approach: PM Modi at inauguration of Rashtriya Prerna Sthal.
Congress' royal family committed sin of trying to erase Baba Saheb Ambedkar's legacy: PM Modi at Rashtriya Prerna Sthal inauguration.