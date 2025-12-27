Left Menu

Amit Shah to Bolster Guwahati's Security with Major Inaugurations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate several projects in Guwahati, including a new Police Commissionerate building and an ICCS to enhance city security. Shah will also visit significant cultural sites and launch redevelopment projects, highlighting efforts to preserve regional heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-12-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 12:57 IST
Amit Shah to Bolster Guwahati's Security with Major Inaugurations
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant enhancement to Guwahati's security infrastructure, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate a new building of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and an Integrated Command and Control System (ICCS) during his visit to the state.

The ICCS aims to improve the city's security by monitoring over 2,000 CCTV cameras, thereby strengthening emergency response systems. This upgrade is considered a major boost to the city's safety measures.

In addition to security projects, Shah's visit will include the redevelopment inauguration of Batadrava Than, a spiritual site in Nagaon district, and the opening of the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex in Guwahati, reflecting a commitment to preserving cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Women: Guardians of Debrigarh Sanctuary

Trailblazing Women: Guardians of Debrigarh Sanctuary

 India
2
Uttarakhand's Folk Anthem: 'Paili-Paili Baar' Showcases State's Pioneering Development

Uttarakhand's Folk Anthem: 'Paili-Paili Baar' Showcases State's Pioneering D...

 India
3
Minoxidil May Affect Infants: Study Raises Safety Concerns

Minoxidil May Affect Infants: Study Raises Safety Concerns

 India
4
Clash of Titans: Women's Hockey India League Kicks Off with Ranchi Royals in the Spotlight

Clash of Titans: Women's Hockey India League Kicks Off with Ranchi Royals in...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025