Amit Shah to Bolster Guwahati's Security with Major Inaugurations

In a significant enhancement to Guwahati's security infrastructure, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate a new building of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and an Integrated Command and Control System (ICCS) during his visit to the state.

The ICCS aims to improve the city's security by monitoring over 2,000 CCTV cameras, thereby strengthening emergency response systems. This upgrade is considered a major boost to the city's safety measures.

In addition to security projects, Shah's visit will include the redevelopment inauguration of Batadrava Than, a spiritual site in Nagaon district, and the opening of the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex in Guwahati, reflecting a commitment to preserving cultural heritage.

