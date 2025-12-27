Himachal Pradesh: Year of Disasters, Drama, and Discontent

A turbulent year unfolded in Himachal Pradesh, marked by natural disasters, financial challenges, and heated political drama. Devastating monsoon rains triggered a swathe of destruction, rendering the state as 'disaster-affected.' As recovery efforts commenced, the financial strain was palpable, with severe pressures on the state budget.

The political arena was no less chaotic, with the Congress government clashing with the BJP over relief promises and state obligations. High-profile legal cases added to the turmoil, including the mysterious death of a senior power corporation official, drawing both public and judicial attention.

Social issues simmered throughout the year, from a persistent battle against the drug 'chitta' to communal tensions exacerbated by illegal construction disputes. Prominent incidents, including bomb hoaxes and shooting incidents, kept security forces vigilant. As the year closed, doctors protested against dismissals, reflecting overarching tensions in governance and public services.

(With inputs from agencies.)