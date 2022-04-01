MP court orders confiscation of assets of deceased civic staffer in corruption case

A special court in Indore in Madhya Pradesh has ordered the confiscation of movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.09 crore of a deceased civic employee in a corruption case.

The order was issued by Special Judge Ganga Charan Dube on Thursday.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation Class IV employee Narendra Deshmukh's properties were raided by Lokayukta police in 2011.

Assets, including agricultural land, house, vehicles, bank deposits and cash, all of which were more than his known sources of income, were revealed, special public prosecutor Mahendra Kumar Chaturvedi said.

Deshmukh died on December 6, 2020, he added.

The special judge's order said ''corruption affects society and the administration, and the corrupt attitude of the affected person gets reflected during their lifetime and even after the death of such a person''.

