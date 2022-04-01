Yemen's warring parties agree to two-month ceasefire, says UN envoy
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-04-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 21:47 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Yemen's warring parties have agreed to a two-month ceasefire starting Saturday and to allow fuel ships to enter Houthi-held Hodeidah port and select flights from Sanaa airport, the U.N. special envoy for Yemen said on Friday.
Hans Grundberg said in a statement that the nationwide ceasefire could be renewed with the consent of the parties. A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement for seven years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two British-Iranians fly out of Iran, ending prison ordeal
Two British-Iranians land back in UK, ending long prison ordeal
Two British-Iranians arrive in Britain, ending Iran prison ordeal
Two British-Iranians arrive in Britain, ending Iran prison ordeal
Two British-Iranians arrive in Britain, ending Iran prison ordeal