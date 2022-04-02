US welcomes United Nations mediated truce in Yemen

The United States on Friday welcomed the United Nations-mediated truce in Yemen, with President Joe Biden saying that the initiative is a long-awaited reprieve for the people of the country.

“I welcome the announcement today of a two-month truce in the Yemen conflict. This initiative is a long-awaited reprieve for the Yemeni people. It entails a halt to all military activities by any party inside Yemen and across its borders, the entry of fuel ships into Hudaydah port, and the renewal of commercial flights to and from Sana’a to agreed destinations,” Biden said.

These are important steps but they are not enough, he said.

“The ceasefire must be adhered to, and as I have said before, it is imperative that we end this war. After seven years of conflict, negotiators must undertake the hard and necessary work to reach political compromises that can bring about an enduring future of peace for all the people of Yemen,” he noted.

The US President also praised the leadership role of Saudi Arabia and Oman in bringing this initiative to fruition before the holy month of Ramadan.

“I am also grateful for the hard work of the Yemeni government and the confidence they have placed in UN-led mediation,” he said. At the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, UN Secretary General António Guterres commended Yemen, the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis for agreeing on the two-month truce in Yemen, including cross-border attacks. “I urge all parties to make the necessary arrangements to support the successful implementation of the truce, and to operationalise cooperation mechanisms without delay,” he said. The parties accepted to halt all offensive military air, ground and maritime operations inside Yemen and across its borders. They also agreed for fuel ships to enter into Hudaydah ports and commercial flights to operate in and out of Sana’a airport to predetermined destinations in the region, he said. “They further agreed to meet under the auspices of my Special Envoy to open roads in Taiz and other governorates in Yemen. The truce can be renewed beyond the two-month period with the consent of the parties,” he added. “This truce, which has the possibility of renewal, coincides with the start of the holy month of Ramadan. It opens the door to addressing Yemen’s urgent humanitarian and economic needs, and creates a genuine opportunity to restart Yemen’s political process. This truce must be a first step to ending Yemen’s devastating war,” said the Secretary General. Welcoming the truce announcement, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said the United States, led by the efforts of Special Envoy Tim Lenderking, has been actively involved in diplomatic efforts with the parties and UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg to facilitate this important step. “We will continue to work closely with the UN to support the truce, which, if fully implemented, would halt fighting and attacks for at least 60 days and facilitate the flow of goods and people, bringing much-needed relief to millions of Yemenis as they observe the holy month of Ramadan,” he said. “The United States calls on all the parties to adhere fully to the UN truce for the sake of the Yemeni people. More than seven years of fighting has brought great suffering and destruction across the country. Yemenis are demanding peace. It is time for the parties to listen to them and seize this decisive moment,” Blinken said. With the UN truce in place, the parties should turn their efforts to securing a lasting ceasefire and participating in an inclusive political process led by UN Special Envoy Grundberg, which Special Envoy Lenderking will work closely with him to support, the top American diplomat said. PTI LKJ SRY

