Repono Expands Global Reach: New Saudi Arabia Joint Venture

Repono Limited, a leader in warehousing and liquid terminal solutions in India's oil and petrochemical sector, has established a joint venture, Repono GW Company, in Saudi Arabia. This strategic endeavor sees the Mumbai-headquartered company holding a 51% controlling stake in partnership with Saudi-based Golden Wing Trading Company.

Repono GW Company will oversee petrochemical plant warehousing, oil terminal operations, logistics, container services, and management consulting, tapping into Saudi Arabia's burgeoning industrial and petrochemical sectors. This aligns with Repono's strategy to capitalize on the Kingdom's expanding infrastructure and its pivotal role in global energy markets.

Dibyendu Deepak, Managing Director of Repono, emphasized the importance of Saudi Arabia in their international aspirations. Repono aims to bolster its warehousing and terminal management capabilities within a structured framework, leveraging local alliances to promote sustainable growth and geographic diversification.

