Saudi Arabia Pledges $347 Million to Bolster Yemen's Government
Saudi Arabia is set to provide 1.3 billion riyals ($347 million) to support Yemeni government employees' salaries and address a budget deficit. This development follows Saudi-funded projects in southern Yemen, amid tensions with UAE-backed separatists. The move underscores Saudi's strategic interests and national security concerns.
In a strategic financial move, Saudi Arabia announced it will allocate 1.3 billion riyals, equivalent to $347 million, to support salaries and the budget deficit of the Yemeni government. A Saudi official disclosed this development on Wednesday, highlighting Riyadh's continued influence in Yemeni affairs.
This financial aid comes on the heels of Saudi's prior commitment to fund development projects across southern Yemen, valued at $500 million. These initiatives are focused on regions historically controlled by the United Arab Emirates and allied separatists, illustrating the dynamic power struggles in the region.
The strategic allocation of resources underscores a broader geopolitical maneuver, as Saudi Arabia confronts perceived threats to its national security. The Southern Transitional Council, an influential separatist group, advanced significantly towards the Saudi border last year, prompting a Saudi-backed offensive to reassert control and push the group back.
