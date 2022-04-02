Classic Legends delivers 500 Jawa, Yezdi bikes across Maharashtra on Gudi Padwa

Classic Legends on Saturday said it has delivered 500 Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa -- the Marathi New Year.

The deliveries happened simultaneously across the company's 19 dealership touchpoints across Maharashtra, it said in a statement.

Classic Legends brought back the Jawa brand of motorcycles in the domestic market in 2018 and the Yezdi brand earlier this year.

''On this auspicious day, we are pleased to add colours to the festivities of motorcycle enthusiasts by handing them the keys to Jawa and Yezdi models.

''As we walk towards normalcy after the pandemic, we are enthusiastic about the response that we are receiving and look forward to adding more and more riders to our Kommuniti this year,'' said Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends.

The company currently offers three motorcycles -- Jawa, Jawa forty two and Perak -- under the Jawa portfolio, and three all-new models -- Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster -- under the Yezdi brand.

Classic Legends has a network of over 300 dealerships across India. The company said it plans to increase this number to reach out to more modern classic motorcycle enthusiasts.

