Maha: Some coaches of express train derail near Nashik, relief teams rush to site; no report of casualties as yet

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 17:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxfuel
  • India

A few coaches of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Jayanagar express train has derailed between Lahavit and Devlali stations near Nashik on Sunday afternoon, and medical as well as other relief teams have been rushed to the site, a Central Railway official said.

There is no report as yet of casualties from the incident, which took place around 3:10pm in CR's Bhusaval division, he added.

An accident relief train (ART) from Manmad, an accident relief medical equipment train from Bhusaval and a medical van from Igatpuri have rushed to the spot, the official said.

He said multiple helpline numbers have been issued for passengers. These are 022-22694040 and 022-67455993 at CSMT, 0253-2465816 in Nashik Road, 02582-220167 in Bhusaval and 54173 for the Disaster Management Room.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

