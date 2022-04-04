Global Pharma Tek and Capleo Global Announce India Expansion with New Office in Hyderabad and on Hiring Spree

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India Global Pharma Tek &Capleo Global expand its footprint by opening a new office in Hyderabad. Founded by Ramesh Anumolu in 2011, Global Pharma Tek has offices in the USA, Canada, and Europe and has 300+ employees.

Global Pharma Tek (GPT) is one of the leading service provider conglomerates in Workforce Solutions, Clinical Research, and Trading. The opening of the new office in Hyderabad is an opportunity for Global Pharma Tek to expand its services in Trading, Clinical Research. The company also plans to start operations and strategy consulting for companies across the globe in the life sciences industry.

Capleo Global, the sister concern of Global Pharma Tek has a major focus on workforce solutions and payroll services, catering to various industries across the Globe. The new office is also an opportunity for Capleo Global to expand its operations in workforce solutions, and payroll services for domestic and international clients. The company is on a hiring spree and wants to double the team. The new hires will represent a significant expansion and are particularly interested in hiring fresh graduates, recruitment professionals, sales &marketing and pharma/clinical professionals across various levels.

“We are very excited about the new office in Hyderabad. We have seen rapid growth during the past few years. The decision to open a new office in Hyderabad and hire more people is a logical step in our business strategy. This move helps us expand the ability to serve our global clientele and future markets at a rapid pace,” said Ramesh Anumolu, CEO. About Global Pharma Tek (GPT) Founded in the year 2011, Global Pharma Tek (GPT) has its presence in the USA, Canada, India and Europe and is a service provider conglomerate in Workforce Solutions, Clinical Research and Trading.

Know More @ www.globalpharmatek.com About Capleo Global “Capleo Global” is a sister concern of its parental company “Global Pharma Tek” based in New Jersey, USA. Capleo Global is a workforce solutions and Payroll services company with experience in a wide range of industries and sectors across the globe. Know More @ www.capleoglobal.com PWR PWR

