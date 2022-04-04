Flipkart Foundation launched to drive inclusive growth in India

Flipkart Group on Monday announced the launch of the Flipkart Foundation to facilitate inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth opportunities in India via a technology-led digital commerce model. The Foundation aims to impact 20 million lives directly and indirectly over the next decade in the country.

The Foundation aims to positively impact 20 million lives directly and indirectly in the next decade across a wide array of areas, with a focus on women and disadvantaged communities.

The Flipkart Foundation will join forces with diverse stakeholders across government organisations, NGOs and community leaders across four key areas:

Market access to the underserved and underrepresented sections for sustained growth opportunities

Skill development

Community development

Environmental Responsibility

Commenting on this development, Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart, said, "With a vision of Building a New India Together, the Flipkart Foundation is our commitment to engage with diverse stakeholders to enable transformational development work for society and the economy. The Foundation will address several critical societal concerns ranging from art and craft revival to employment opportunities for the underserved, to disaster relief - all aimed at driving inclusive development and contributing to nation-building."

It's a proud day for us as the @Flipkart Foundation is born. By driving inclusive development and creating growth opportunities, the Foundation will impact millions of lives in India and partner with diverse stakeholders to build the nation of our dreams https://t.co/XOBw3AntOn pic.twitter.com/mCKGfCra0x — Kalyan Krishnamurthy (@_Kalyan_K) April 4, 2022

The Flipkart Group includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+ and Cleartrip. It is also a majority shareholder in PhonePe, one of the leading Payments Apps in India.