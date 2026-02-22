Left Menu

Tragedy in Rohtak Highlights Lapses in Sports Safety

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) is investigating a fatal incident at a Rohtak sports nursery. A collapsed basketball pole killed teenage player Hardik Rathi last November. The commission cites safety negligence and urges a thorough probe. Key recommendations include structural audits and compensation for the affected family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-02-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 16:02 IST
The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has launched an inquiry into a tragic incident at a Rohtak sports nursery, where a collapsed basketball pole led to the death of Hardik Rathi, a national-level player, last November. The incident raises significant safety concerns and potential human rights violations.

The HHRC observed that the tragedy underscores a grave neglect of safety standards, with the incident constituting a potential breach of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. It has ordered a high-powered committee to investigate the causes and failures leading to the incident, focusing on safety measures and compensation protocols.

Justice Lalit Batra, Chair of HHRC, highlighted the lack of adherence to safety standards in sports facilities. He stressed the necessity for regular checks and comprehensive audits across Haryana's sports infrastructures. The commission aims for proactive measures to prevent future incidents and ensure athlete safety.

