Rajkot's Jangleshwar Faces Mass Demolition: Residents Caught in Turmoil

The city of Rajkot, Gujarat, is witnessing a significant upheaval as civic authorities undertake a large-scale demolition operation targeting 1,489 illegal properties in the Jangleshwar area. Ordered by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) initiated the demolitions with police support.

According to Municipal Commissioner Tushar Sumera, the operation is centered along the Aji River and a local town planning road. Despite the orderly execution overseen by over 1,200 officials, residents express deep concern over the loss of their longstanding homes.

Longtime residents, like Harunbhai Sumra and Halinben, face the prospect of homelessness. Sumra, disabled and nearing desperation, points to the sudden notice as a catalyst for distress. Residents are reportedly finding it impossible to secure new accommodation, fueling fears of street living.

(With inputs from agencies.)