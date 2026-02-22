Left Menu

Rajkot's Jangleshwar Faces Mass Demolition: Residents Caught in Turmoil

In Rajkot, Gujarat, 1,489 illegal properties are set for demolition as part of a major anti-encroachment drive. The operation, led by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, involves extensive police presence and has evoked distress among the longtime residents who face eviction and uncertain futures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 22-02-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 16:03 IST
Rajkot's Jangleshwar Faces Mass Demolition: Residents Caught in Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Rajkot, Gujarat, is witnessing a significant upheaval as civic authorities undertake a large-scale demolition operation targeting 1,489 illegal properties in the Jangleshwar area. Ordered by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) initiated the demolitions with police support.

According to Municipal Commissioner Tushar Sumera, the operation is centered along the Aji River and a local town planning road. Despite the orderly execution overseen by over 1,200 officials, residents express deep concern over the loss of their longstanding homes.

Longtime residents, like Harunbhai Sumra and Halinben, face the prospect of homelessness. Sumra, disabled and nearing desperation, points to the sudden notice as a catalyst for distress. Residents are reportedly finding it impossible to secure new accommodation, fueling fears of street living.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

 Israel
2
Auqib Nabi: The Bowler Leading J&K's Historic Ranji Trophy Charge

Auqib Nabi: The Bowler Leading J&K's Historic Ranji Trophy Charge

 Global
3
How Vizhinjam Port's Journey to Reality Unfolded

How Vizhinjam Port's Journey to Reality Unfolded

 India
4
Protests and Policies: A Debate at the AI Summit

Protests and Policies: A Debate at the AI Summit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026