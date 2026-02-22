Left Menu

Transforming Transit: New Rapid Rail Corridors to Boost NCR Connectivity

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar revealed plans for two new rapid rail corridors from Sarai Kale Khan, aimed at improving the National Capital Region's transit network. These expansions will enhance regional connectivity, reduce travel times, and support transit-oriented development in and around Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 16:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced plans for two new rapid rail corridors beginning at Sarai Kale Khan. This expansion is expected to soon receive approval, enhancing the high-speed transit network in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Khattar, speaking at the inauguration of the Sarai Kale Khan station on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS), highlighted the project as crucial for enhancing regional connectivity and reducing travel time between Delhi and neighboring states. The proposed corridors include a route from Sarai Kale Khan to Karnal in Haryana and another to Babarpur in Haryana and Neemrana in Rajasthan.

The expansion supports transit-oriented development, with housing and commercial spaces planned around metro and rapid rail stations, reducing road travel dependency. Khattar emphasized the integrated expansion as essential for managing Delhi's growth as a major economic center, alleviating congestion, and encouraging distributed population and economic activity across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Latest News

