Rajasthan Schools Boost Mental Health for Exam Success

The Rajasthan Education Department is enhancing mental health support in government schools to address stress and anxiety during exams. Initiatives like yoga, gratitude activities, and the 'Jaadui Pitara' learning kit aim to promote emotional well-being, ensuring students are both academically competent and emotionally balanced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-02-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 16:01 IST
The Rajasthan Education Department has launched initiatives to bolster mental health support in government schools, responding to increasing stress among students during exams.

Aimed at fostering a supportive environment, the department introduced activities such as yoga sessions and a play-based learning kit named 'Jaadui Pitara' to enhance emotional welfare.

Additionally, resources such as smart TVs are being utilized to show mental health content, with hopes of improving student confidence and creating a positive outlook towards examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

