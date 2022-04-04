Ukraine does not want an unmanageable post-war debt burden, says finance minister

Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko on Monday said the country's government was aiming not to create a debt burden that would crush Ukraine's post-war economy.

Speaking on national television, Marchenko also said that budget revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were 28.4 billion hryvnias ($971 million) higher than forecast due to state-owned banks paying out early dividends. ($1 = 29.2500 hryvnias)

