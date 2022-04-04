Left Menu

Alliance Air to connect Assam's Dibrugarh with five Arunachal towns

Services on Dibrugarh-Tuting and Dibrugarh-Mechuka routes will be started in the next phase depending on the availability of planes, he said.Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL has signed an agreement with Alliance Air to lease out two 17-seater Dornier DO-228 aircraft for operations under the Centres regional connectivity scheme UDAAN.The inaugural flight with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on board is being planned for April 12.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-04-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 15:56 IST
Alliance Air to connect Assam's Dibrugarh with five Arunachal towns
  • Country:
  • India

Regional carrier Alliance Air said on Monday that it will soon launch flight services connecting Assam's Dibrugarh with five towns in Arunachal Pradesh.

In the first phase, flight services will be started on Dibrugarh-Pasighat, Dibrugarh-Tezu and Dibrugarh-Ziro routes, Alliance Air's Dibrugarh station manager Narsing Rao Meesala said. Services on Dibrugarh-Tuting and Dibrugarh-Mechuka routes will be started in the next phase depending on the availability of planes, he said.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed an agreement with Alliance Air to lease out two 17-seater Dornier DO-228 aircraft for operations under the Centre's regional connectivity scheme UDAAN.

The inaugural flight with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on board is being planned for April 12. It will fly on the Dibrugarh–Lilabari–Pasighat–Guwahati route, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India
4
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022