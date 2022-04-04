Flipkart Foundation to support entrepreneurship, skill development

E-commerce giant Flipkart said on Monday that it has constituted Flipkart Foundation with a focus on supporting improved market access for under-served communities, entrepreneurship, skill development, community development, livelihood opportunities, and environmental responsibility initiatives in India. The Foundation aims to impact 20 million lives directly and indirectly over the next decade, Flipkart said in a statement.

The Foundation will carry forward Flipkart Group's efforts towards bringing opportunities for ecosystem partners and convenience to stakeholders through a technology-led digital commerce model. This will enable it to drive inclusive growth with a mission to drive grass-root level, at-scale and institutionalised impact for sustainable livelihoods and growth opportunities in India for the underprivileged. The Foundation was formally launched in the national capital by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma and Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti.

"While India is full of opportunities, there is a need to drive equitable growth. To help drive this, it is important for businesses to offer support to underprivileged sections of society to make them a part of the country's growth story," Social Justice and Empowerment Minister said at the launch event. Flipkart Foundation's operations are grant-based, with contributions from the Flipkart Group and through the 'Charity Checkout' feature available on Flipkart platforms, which provides an easy and seamless way for philanthropic giving.

The establishment of the Foundation is in line with the Flipkart Group's continuing efforts toward nation-building by supporting livelihoods through direct and indirect employment creation and opportunities enabled by its technology and innovation-driven marketplace for lakhs of MSMEs, sellers and artisans, along with infrastructure development through its supply chain and other group services and offerings, Flipkart said. "Flipkart Foundation is our commitment to engage with diverse stakeholders to enable transformational development work for society and the economy. The Foundation will address several critical societal concerns ranging from art and craft revival to employment opportunities for the underserved, to disaster relief," said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart.

"We have set audacious targets for the Foundation and aim to influence 20 million lives directly and indirectly in the coming decade across a wide array of areas by utilising our learnings over the years," Kumar said in a statement. (ANI)

