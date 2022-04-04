UK's Sunak asks Royal Mint to create an NFT, to be issued by summer
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-04-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 19:04 IST
British finance minister Rishi Sunak has asked Royal Mint to create a non-fungible token which is to be issued by the summer, the Treasury said on Monday, adding it was part of its forward-looking approach towards cryptoassets.
An NFT is a digital asset that exists on a blockchain, a record of transactions kept on networked computers.
