Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL52 BIZ-LDALL-HDFC-MERGER HDFC to amalgamate with HDFC Bank in 'merger of equals'; create Rs 18-lakh cr giant Mumbai: India's largest private lender HDFC Bank on Monday agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about USD 40 billion, creating a financial services titan in the largest deal in the country's corporate history.

DEL44 BIZ-TRADE DEFICIT India's trade deficit rises 88 pc in FY22: Govt data New Delhi: India's trade deficit rose 87.5 per cent to USD 192.41 billion in 2021-22 as against USD 102.63 billion in the previous year, the government data showed on Monday.

DEL26 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee surges 19 paise to end at 75.55 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee started the financial year 2022-23 on a bullish note and settled 19 paise higher at 75.55 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, supported by a firm trend in domestic equities.

DEL35 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex revisits 60K as HDFC merger deal bolsters bulls Mumbai: The Sensex vaulted 1,335 points while the Nifty shot past the 18,000-mark on Monday, fuelled by index heavyweights HDFC twins which soared almost 10 per cent after announcing corporate India's biggest merger.

DEL15 BIZ-PMI-MANUFACTURING India's manufacturing activities moderate in March; production, sales expand at slowest pace in six months New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector activities moderated in March with companies reporting softer expansions in new orders and production as inflation concerns dampened business confidence, a monthly survey said on Monday.

DEL2 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were on Monday hiked by 40 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 8.40 per litre.

DCM53 BIZ-CCI-ZOMATO Competition Comm to probe Zomato, Swiggy for alleged unfair biz practices New Delhi: Competition Commission on Monday ordered a detailed probe against food delivery platforms, Zomato and Swiggy, for alleged unfair business practices with respect to their dealings with restaurant partners.

DCM41 BIZ-LD-INVESTOR WEALTH Market rally: Investor wealth jumps over Rs 4.5 lakh crore Mumbai: Investors turned wealthier by more than Rs 4.5 lakh crore on Monday as the domestic equity market rallied over 2 per cent on the proposed merger of HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank.

DCM15 BIZ-VAISHNAW-5G AUCTION 5G auction to be held on schedule, within stipulated timeline: Vaishnaw New Delhi: The auction of 5G spectrum will be held on schedule and within the stipulated timeline, Minister for Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

DEL31 BIZ-GOLD-PRICES Gold declines Rs 50; Silver up Rs 187 New Delhi: Gold prices on Monday declined by Rs 50 at Rs 51,483 per 10 grams in the national capital amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

