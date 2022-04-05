Ex-Paytm Techie Joins AmplyWealth as CTO; Purple Quarter Spearheads the Leadership Search

BENGALURU, India, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Fintech platform, AmplyWealth trusted Bangalore-based Purple Quarter to onboard Tajender Pal Singh as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Founded in 2021, AmplyWealth is on a mission to democratize trading for everyone with a community-led and technology-first approach toward financial growth and inclusion. To educate, engage and empower retail investors through networking and learning, the early-stage company needed a strong Tech foundation and partnered with the Bespoke CTO Search firm to find its suitable Tech leader.

''AmplyWealth is elated to welcome Tajender to the team. Given our preliminary phase of tech advancements, we were looking for someone to take on the initial heavy-lifting, set up the tech architecture from scratch, frame AmplyWealth's technology vision, and also have the requisite strategic business acumen. Huge thanks to the Purple Quarter team for locating the right fit with Tajender and ensuring a seamless and transparent search process. Right from initial discussions to final onboarding, it's been a great experience overall!'' shared Sagar Rachh, Founder and CEO, AmplyWealth. An IIT Delhi alumnus, Tajender, was the erstwhile AVP of Technology at Paytm prior to his current appointment. With 17+ years of industry expertise as a seasoned executive and Tech leader, he has hands-on experience in application architecture and development in a wide variety of business domains. In his previous stints, he was associated with Eltropy, TaxiForSure, MakeMyTrip, and CashEdge, performing valuable roles and implementing solutions for high-volume sites in multi-datacenter distributed architectures.

Speaking of his Purple Quarter experience, Tajender shared, ''I am grateful to the Purple Quarter team for facilitating my smooth transition and providing expert guidance at every stage of the process. It's an exciting time to be a part of AmplyWealth's vision of building a versatile social trading platform and I look forward to incorporating innovative solutions and scaling the tech team together.'' Purple Quarters' unmatched tech network, extensive talent pool, and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in securing multiple key tech heads for the likes of Licious, PharmEasy, Upstox, Urban Company, Vedantu, Acko, Pratilipi, Rupeek and more.

