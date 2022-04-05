Left Menu

T-Hub ties up with Renault Nissan's tech & biz centre for innovation challenge for startups

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 13:01 IST
T-Hub ties up with Renault Nissan's tech & biz centre for innovation challenge for startups
  • Country:
  • India

Innovation hub and ecosystem enabler, T-Hub on Tuesday said it has partnered with Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India (RNTBCI), for an open innovation challenge for startups.

RNTBCI will partner with some of the most innovative automotive startups scouted by T-Hub through the challenge. The winning startups will get an opportunity to pitch in front of RNTBCI leadership and access their global mentorship network, the company said in a statement.

The programme offers startups an opportunity to participate under four themes - First and Last Mile Connectivity, Digitisation, Mobility as a Service with social impact (MaaS) and Circular economy.

''Six to eight startups will be shortlisted for each theme out of which four startups will win Rs 10 lakh grant each and receive co-working opportunities with RNTBCI,'' it said.

Commenting on the programme, T-Hub CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali said,''T-Hub, with our corporate partnerships, aims to help startups incorporate domain expertise to deliver cutting-edge solutions to the market.'' Stating that RNTBCI brings ''incredible expertise in their sector and a clear focus that will help startups create breakthrough solutions for the global automotive market'', he said,''Together we look forward to creating an impact for our startup community.'' RNTBCI Managing Director Debashis Neogi said,''We are glad to announce the maiden Renault Nissan Open Innovation Challenge in India in association with T-Hub. Innovation should be the topmost priority of India, as a country with lots of young talents and booming startups.'' Growth stage startups with minimum viable product (MVP) ready, in electric vehicle , automated vehicle and assistive technology , bio-based materials, internet of waste, re-use, upcycle anywhere from India, can apply for the programme, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022