Maha: Tanker, trailer collide in Buldhana, both drivers burnt to death

The drivers of a trailer and tanker were killed when the two heavy vehicles collided on Malkapur-Nandura road in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, an official said on Tuesday.

The trailer, which was on its way to Malkapur, and the tanker headed to Nandura hit each other at Chandurbiswa phata in the early hours of the day, resulting in both vehicles catching fire, he said.

The drivers were burnt to death in the incident, the Malkapur police station official added.

