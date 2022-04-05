Left Menu

US agency opens probe into electric vehicle batteries

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:40 IST
US safety regulators have opened an investigation into electric and hybrid vehicle batteries after five automakers issued recalls due to possible defects that could cause fires or stalling.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the probe covered more than 138,000 vehicles with batteries made by LG Energy Solution of South Korea.

General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Stellantis and Volkswagen have issued recalls since February 2020, most due to internal battery failures that can increase the risk of fires.

The agency says it will write to LG and other companies that might have bought similar batteries to make sure recalls are being done when needed.

A message was left on Tuesday seeking comment from LG Energy Solution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

