Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1915 hours: DEL58 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee surges 24 paise to 75.29/USD Mumbai: Rising for the third straight session, the rupee climbed 24 paise to close at 75.29 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid persistent foreign fund inflows and weakening of the American currency overseas.

DCM40 BIZ-BHARATPE-CEO-INTERVIEW I did what is right for company: BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer New Delhi: Breaking his silence over allegations of pushing out embattled co-founder Ashneer Grover, BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer said he did what was right for the company and investors, and to protect his reputation.

DEL51 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets snap two-session rally; HFDC twins slip on profit-booking Mumbai: Equity benchmarks took a knock on Tuesday after two days of sharp upmoves as investors pocketed gains in banking and financial stocks after their recent rally.

DEL2 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 9.20 per litre.

DCM35 BIZ-SEBI-UPI Individual investors can use UPI for up to Rs 5 lakh payment in public issues New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said individual investors applying in public issues of equity shares and convertibles can use Unified Payment Interface (UPI) for application amount up to Rs 5 lakh.

DCM48 BIZ-AMUL MD-MILK PRICES Milk prices to remain firm: Amul MD Anand (Gujarat): Dairy major Amul feels prices will remain ''firm'' going forward due to increased pressure from energy, logistics and packaging costs, a top official said on Tuesday.

DCM25 BIZ-LD FADA-RETAIL SALES Auto industry to reach pre-pandemic highs by FY2024: FADA New Delhi: Supply chain disruptions and low demand across segments, especially two-wheelers, are expected to impact automobile retail sales in the current fiscal with the turnaround anticipated only in the next financial year, automobile dealers' body FADA said on Tuesday.

DEL53 BIZ-GOLD-PRICES Gold slips Rs 159; silver sheds Rs 149 New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital on Tuesday declined by Rs 159 to Rs 51,373 per 10 grams, tracking weak global cues and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

