4 of family killed in road accident in Odisha

Four members of a family, including a five-year-old child, died on Tuesday after their motorcycle was hit by a minivan in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said.

The accident occurred at Indhanapur when they were returning from Munigadi in the district, they said.

Three people died on the spot, while the minor succumbed to his injuries at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, a police officer said. Irate villagers blocked a section of the Aska-Bhanjanagar road for a few hours, demanding compensation for the next of kin of the deceased.

