Left Menu

4 of family killed in road accident in Odisha

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 05-04-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 20:05 IST
4 of family killed in road accident in Odisha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of a family, including a five-year-old child, died on Tuesday after their motorcycle was hit by a minivan in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said.

The accident occurred at Indhanapur when they were returning from Munigadi in the district, they said.

Three people died on the spot, while the minor succumbed to his injuries at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, a police officer said. Irate villagers blocked a section of the Aska-Bhanjanagar road for a few hours, demanding compensation for the next of kin of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022