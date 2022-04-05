Left Menu

Resume services of 8 trains, Chhattisgarh CM tells Railways

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-04-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 22:28 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday slammed the Railways' decision to suspend for a month the operation of eight special passenger trains which pass through the state.

On the direction of the CM, state Additional Chief Secretary Subrat Sahoo has written a letter to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Board seeking resumption of these trains citing problems being faced by commuters, an official said.

Baghel tweeted a snapshot of the order copy of South East Central Railway (SECR) issued on March 31 mentioning the names of 10 passenger special trains cancelled for a month.

''After selling the railway station, now ten passenger trains have been cancelled while ignoring the problems of people just to earn profit. @RailMinIndia should immediately take cognizance of this anti-people decision and restore the operation of the trains,'' the CM tweeted.

The ACS' letter stated that ''out of the 10 passenger trains cancelled for a month, eight pass through routes within Chhattisgarh and no alternative arrangement has been put in place against the cancellation''.

During the ongoing 'Chaitra Navratra' festival, a large number of people visit the temples of goddesses in the state, while these trains are also used daily by traders, workers and students, it said.

