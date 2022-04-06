The Centre Stage of Luxury in Sion Has a New Address Dosti Mezzo 22 by Dosti Realty

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Residences that will speak of Finesse and Panache at the most strategic location • 2 mins from Sion Circle and adjacent to Dosti Elite • Redefining the Sion skyline once again • 2 BHK and 3 BHK Residencies. 4 BHK, 5 BHK, and 6 BHK Jodi Residences available Dosti Realty, known for delivering quality homes and fulfilling the home buying needs of more than 9700+ families so far, brings in yet another residential gem ‘Dosti Mezzo 22' at Sion. Just 2 mins from Sion Circle and adjacent to the well-known Dosti Elite, once again Dosti Realty is setting the benchmark and redefining the Sion skyline.

Sion as a location is a powerhouse combination of both lifestyle and convenience as it is located at the centre of it, making it an all-inclusive hub of the city. Its proximity to the Eastern Express Highway and to BKC through the Sion – BKC flyover eases commute to the Central and Western suburbs. While the Eastern Freeway which is around 9 mins away provides easy access to South Mumbai locations like Nariman Point, Fort, and Colaba. This offers one a hub of opportunities for entertainment and indulgences with their family, friends, or colleagues across the city.

Dosti Mezzo 22 by Dosti Realty will be a stopping point for homebuyers seeking well-planned, modern homes with a transcending living experience, topped with the ease of connectivity, existing infrastructure, and the ROI in the long run because of the forthcoming developments.

Curated by award-winning Padma Bhushan winner Architect Hafeez Contractor this marvel has been thoughtfully designed for that stage in the life of lavish indulgences. Dosti Mezzo 22 will have luxurious 2 BHK and 3 BHK residencies and for those who wish to take it up a notch, 4 BHK, 5 BHK, and 6 BHK Jodi residences are also available. Ensuring that your everyday outdoor experiences are something to remember, the lush landscaping across the project has been done by internationally well-known landscaping consultant Sitetectonix Pvt. Ltd., Singapore. Dosti Mezzo 22 will house the best of lifestyle amenities that have been spread across levels catering to the everyday indulgences of all age groups. The ground floor level includes a Fitness Area, Children’s Play Area, Yoga Deck, Lounge Pavilion, Reflexology Trail, Cricket Lawn, and Cricket Practice Net facilitating a healthy quotient to living. The 4th podium level activity areas have been designed keeping in mind the entertainment aspect of life, from a 25 M Lap Pool with Deck, Shallow Pool with Deck, Aqua Play with Deck for Kids to a Lawn and 2 Banquet Halls with Outdoor Lawn. From pool parties to various other celebrations or just lazing on the pool deck on a hot summer’s day, luxury is an everyday experience. There is also an indoor area at the 4th podium level with a gymnasium and an indoor games area which will be a euphoric space for people inclined towards Cards, Carrom, Chess, Table Tennis, Foosball, and Pool.

For Sunday brunches with friends and family or the Saturday night guests, facilities like a barbeque deck, viewing deck, and star gazing deck at the terrace level will be adding to the overall impression of a perfect residential space suitable for a grand lifestyle. Besides this, there is also an outdoor gym where one can exercise and enjoy stunning views of the Mumbai skyline.

Mr. Deepak Goradia – Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty says, “In real estate, we have the saying, it’s all about location, location, location. Dosti Mezzo 22 being situated in the heart of Sion is a prime location that is well connected to various parts of the city. What we have done today with Dosti Mezzo 22 is bring that luxury element to this prime spot, making it the perfect blend of location and lifestyle. The project has been intricately curated down to the smallest detail, keeping in mind that luxury is all in the details and also the diversified needs of our customers. Not only that, for a starting price of just Rs 1.79 CR* for a 2 BHK and Rs 3.16 CR* for a 3 BHK, this is a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity. Also, for a limited period, we have kept a 0-stamp duty and registration offer so that customers do not get affected by the 1% increase in cess. And for the icing on the cake, we’ve tied up with various financial intuitions to offer Flexi payment* options.” Keeping the luxury and the green aspect hand in hand, Dosti Mezzo 22 will increasingly contribute to the sustainable way of living as well. The charging facility for EVs across various levels of parking will ease the homebuyers who are willing to make a shift from fuel-based vehicles to Electric Vehicles, in tandem with the cause of the government initiative. Around 90 Native trees will be used for landscaping the surroundings of the project site. In addition, to provide picturesquely green surroundings, these plants/trees would adapt to the environmental conditions leading to minimum water requirements. Rainwater harvesting, sewage water treatment plant, organic waste converter, solar panels, and solar-powered lighting of common areas, internal streets, and landscapes that come with daylight sensor-based fittings and LED lights, are a part of the green features that will contribute to the sustainable way of living.

Dosti Realty aspires to offer the best in terms of residencies to Sion, staying strong on its commitment to ensuring that only the highest standard of living is available to all its residents.

Dosti Mezzo 22 is registered under MahaRERA No. P51900026976 and is available on the website - https://maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. Please note that the sale/ lease of premises in the above-referred project shall be subject to and governed by the terms and conditions incorporated in the Agreement for sale/ lease. This project is funded by Aditya Birla Finance Limited. *T&C Apply About Dosti Realty Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over 4 decades and delivered more than 126 properties to date, providing homes to over 9,700+ families. Encompassing a portfolio of having delivered over 11 million. sq. ft. and currently constructing around 6 million. sq. ft. across Mumbai and Thane, the company has experience in various development types, be it Residential, Retail, IT Parks, etc. Over the years, it has been known for its Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust, and Transparency, Values that have built lasting relationships.

