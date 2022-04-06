Pre-Sales Open - India's Tastiest Vegan Protein Powder, with 25.7 Grams of Protein per Serving

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India Vegan Way, a brand of Supercluster Pi (House of Brands), is gearing up to officially launch the first of its kind vegan protein powder made from pea and brown rice protein combined with other superfoods. With 25.7 grams of protein per serving (The highest protein content as a percentage in 33 grams serving), it could solve the protein deficiency that 80% of Indians face. Vegan Way’s pre-sale is currently open, while the brand is set to officially launch in May.

How much daily protein consumption per day is sufficient? The protein recommended dietary allowance(RDA) for an average adult is 0.8-1.0 g per kg of body weight or 50-60 g of protein per day for the healthy adult population. Low, depleted, or compromised protein levels caused by modern living, stress, and minimal physical activity causes health issues such as inflammation, mood swings, hair, nail, and skin problems. Over 80% of the people in India have a protein deficiency that goes unnoticed while 93% of them are unaware of their daily protein requirements and the deficit in their diet. This, if unaddressed, leads to other severe consequences like fatigue, fatty liver and a decrease in natural immunity.

Why Is Protein Essential? How is Plant-Based Protein different from Animal-Based Protein? Protein is a necessary component of life, and it is utilised for all bodily functions and makes hormones, antibodies, enzymes, tissues, and energy. A high-protein diet aids the body's repair and regeneration of cells. Maintaining a good acid-alkaline balance in one's body helps to keep acidity in check. The benefits of plant-based protein include increased intake of fibre, lower risk of cardiovascular disease and some types of cancers, and benefits for weight management.

Additionally, plant-based proteins do not contain some of the unhealthy compounds found in meat, including saturated fat and cholesterol. While animal-based proteins are considered complete proteins, they may negatively affect one's digestive system and contribute to the development of certain disorders and health complications that mainly affect the liver and kidneys. With a projected worldwide population of nine billion people by 2050 and a growing protein scarcity, Vegan Way offers a fresh and new-age approach to combat protein deficiency.

Why choose Vegan Way? Vegan Way’s protein powder is derived from plant-based proteins making it more fibre-rich. The ingredients for the powder are non-GMO, sustainably sourced and have no artificial flavours or colours making them intrinsically healthier for the body.

It’s easy to switch to Vegan Way from regular protein powder because of its tasty flavour - Cafe-Mocha which can be consumed as a drink or as a flavour enhancer in a regular smoothie. This protein powder also acts as a healthy alternative to flour for baking cookies & other baked goods. The small sachet is easy to carry and effortless to mix and is consumable in seconds.

For consumers who are not fitness junkies, this acts as their daily protein intake guarantee and reduces their carbon footprint considerably.

The Ingredients In Vegan Way Protein Powder Vegan Way(www.getveganway.com) is a good alternative for people who wish to follow or are currently following a vegan diet or are lactose intolerant. Supercluster Pi’s team of formulation specialists and nutritionists arrived at a unique formula that consists of: Protein Blend: The Protein Blend consists of Pea Protein, which is a rich source of protein and is a great source of iron that helps with muscle growth and its development while Brown Rice is an excellent source of dietary fibre and protein, is hypoallergenic and also contains high levels of magnesium.

Digestive Blend: The Digestive Blend consists of Bromelain, an enzyme extracted from the stem of pineapples that fights pain and inflammation in the body. Papain, a proteolytic enzyme obtained from the raw fruit of papaya, helps improve digestion. Himalayan pink salt contains a total of 84 minerals and is a nutrient-rich alternative to white salt, which helps improve sleep quality.

Multi Green Blend: The Multi Green Blend consists of Spinach, Moringa, Alfalfa, Chlorella, Barley, Amla, and Spirulina. This blend is loaded with fibre and protein and is stuffed with tons of nutrients in a low-calorie package, while certain ingredients(Alfalfa and Amla) are known to boost the immune system and help to reduce inflammation and cholesterol levels while also promoting weight loss. The major outcome of this blend is that it promotes good digestive health and aids weight management.

Antioxidant Blend: The Antioxidant Blend consists of Curcumin Extract, Green Tea Extract and Grape Seed Extract that is rich in antioxidant qualities. This blend aids weight management, boosts metabolism rates, and improves blood circulation and wound healing.

Weight Management Blend: The Weight Management Blend consists of Nigella Sativa, Guggul, Cumin Seeds, Aloe Vera and Garcinia Cambogia. These ingredients help with weight management as it is shown to improve levels of fasting sugar and keep the average blood sugar levels steady. Ingredients like Guggul aids in the proper functioning of the thyroid gland and helps promote the healthy secretion of thyroid hormone while Cumin seeds increase the activity of digestive enzymes in the gut while removing the bad cholesterol from the body.

Other Ingredients: Coconut Water Powder: Coconut water powder contains an abundance of electrolytes that help rejuvenate the body after a tiring workout session.

Cafe Mocha Flavour: The flavouring within Vegan Way protein powder combines the goodness and taste of coffee and chocolate.

