Most Popular Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC)

Market cap: Over $846 billion

The initial cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), was created in 2009 by someone using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. BTC is based on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger maintained by a network of thousands of computers, as is the case with other cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin is protected against fraudsters thanks to a method known as proof of work, which requires solving a cryptographic problem.

Bitcoin's value has soared since it became a household brand and became widely accepted. You could get Bitcoin for around $9,500 in May of 2020. The price of a single Bitcoin reached above $44,000 on March 1st, 2022. That is an increase of almost 470%.

Bitcoin Live Data

With a 24-hour trading volume of $32,831,076,747 USD, the live Bitcoin price is now $46,577.07 USD. In the previous 24 hours, Bitcoin has lost 1.01 percent of its value. Live market capital of $884,918,365,904 USD places CoinMarketCap at the top of the rankings. There are a total of 18,999,012 Bitcoins in circulation, with a maximum supply of 21,000,000 Bitcoins.

How can you store bitcoin?

Bitcoins, like currency or credit cards, are held in a digital wallet, much like cash or credit cards. Hardware or web-based digital wallets are also available. The private keys and addresses needed to get access to the wallet can be printed out and stored in a safe place, such as on a computer desktop or a mobile device.

Ethereum (ETH)

Market cap: Over $361 billion

In addition to being a cryptocurrency and a blockchain platform, Ethereum's potential uses, such as so-called smart contracts that automatically execute when conditions are fulfilled and non-fungible tokens, have made it a popular choice for programmers (NFTs).

Ethereum, too, has seen a phenomenal rise in popularity. From April 2016 to the start of March 2022, the price increased by over 27,000 percent, from roughly $11 to over $3,000.

Users can buy ETH online via a number of active exchanges. You can now also buy ETH through mainstream brokerage platforms like Robinhood or Paypal.

ETH Live Data

With a 24-hour trading volume of $16,145,021,796 USD, the current Ethereum price is $3,353.84 USD. In the previous 24 hours, Ethereum has lost 0.78 percent of its value. With a current market cap of $403,088,276,315 USD, CoinMarketCap is now ranked #2. 120,187,142 ETH coins are in circulation and the maximum supply can be reached.

Tether (USDT)

Market cap: Over $79 billion

A stable coin, Tether is supported by fiat currencies such as the US dollar and the euro, and so theoretically maintains a value equal to one of those denominations. That's why Tether is called a stablecoin. As a result, investors who are scared of the severe volatility of other cryptocurrencies choose Tether because of its supposedly more stable value.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Market cap: Over $68 billion

To trade and pay fees on Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, you may use the Binance Coin, which is a sort of cryptocurrency. Binance Coin has gone far beyond simply conducting trades on Binance's exchange platform since its introduction in 2017. For the first time, it may be used to conduct business transactions, process payments, and book trip reservations. Coins such as Ethereum and Bitcoin can also be traded using this currency. In 2017, BNB's price was under $0.10. In March 2022, its price had climbed to $413, a gain of roughly 410,000 %.

XRP

Market cap: Over $37 billion

On the Ripple Network, XRP may be used to swap various currencies, including fiat currencies and the most popular cryptocurrencies. XRP was created by Ripple's creators. The value of XRP at the start of 2017 was $0.006. The price had risen more than 12,600% as of March 2022. Currently, it is $0.828.

XRP Live Data

This is the current XRP price at $0.823854 USD, with a market capitalization of $2,392,971,799 USD in the last 24 hours. In the previous 24 hours, XRP has lost 4.35 percent of its value. There is a live market capitalization of $39,645,165,436 USD on CoinMarketCap at this time. There are 48,121,609,012 XRP coins now in circulation, with a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000 XRP coins.

