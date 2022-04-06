Tata Motors showcases electric SUV concept; market launch within two years

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors is set to drive in a new electric SUV - Concept CURVV, with enhanced driving range and technology, within the next two years.

The Mumbai-based auto major, which on Wednesday showcased the electric SUV concept, aims to cater to the consumers who seek individuality and design differentiation, with the new product.

The auto major plans to introduce the electric version of the coupe-style SUV first, and then follow it up with internal combustion engine trims.

In an interaction with PTI, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra noted that the SUV segment is rapidly splitting up into various sub-segments with a clear demand for differentiated products.

''It is also becoming clear that SUV customers have an enhanced appetite for design differentiation. What we are showcasing today is a coupe body style complete with SUV characteristics,'' he stated.

He further said that our focus here has been to enable customers with a product option that is the perfect amalgamation of modern functionality and design. With a robust SUV DNA at its core, and a plethora of new-age materials, features, and interfaces, the company is confident that this coupe concept will redefine mainstream SUV design.

Chandra, who also heads the company's EV business, noted that the company has adopted a three-step approach to introduce progressively advanced electric products to customers.

''So we have generation 1 products which we have been launching based on ziptron architecture, leveraging successful ICE vehicle platforms ..these are mainly focussed to overcome the barriers to EV adoption,'' he noted.

With the 'Concept CURVV' SUV, the auto major is now moving to the generation 2 architecture, which will further enhance the adoption of EVs in India by overcoming the current barriers.

''In generation 1 models, we had promised and delivered a certified range above 250 kms. In generation 2 products, we are looking at a driving range of 400-500 kms with fast charging option,'' Chandra added.

The product would also have technologically advanced features, including connected features for seamless connection with the outside world.

''Therefore, we are strengthening the key pillars of range, performance, and technology while retaining safety and reliability. With this SUV concept, we are taking the next big leap to make electric vehicles more aspirational,'' Chandra said.

Tata Motors, which reported 353 percent growth in its EV sales last fiscal compared to 2020-21, noted that the generation 2 EV architecture will be advanced, flexible, and capable of offering multi-powertrain options.

''The Concept CURVV, in its production version, will provide customers with unprecedented versatility of use... It will be a suitable fit for the fast-paced life of urban dwellers who appreciate and expect shorter charge time, interactive and intuitive interfaces, quicker response, and feature comfort not only in their everyday lives but also from their cars,'' it noted.

The company currently sells three electric models -- Nexon EV, Tigor EV, and Xpres-T EV -- in the domestic market.

