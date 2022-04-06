Hindustan Zinc Limited Production release for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year ended March 31, 2022

UDAIPUR, India, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hindustan Zinc Limited today announced its production numbers for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2022.

A. Refined & Mined Metal Particulars (In '000 tonnes, or as stated) Q4 Q3 Full Year FY22 FY21 % Change FY22 % Change FY22 FY21 % Change Mined Metal Content 295 288 3 252 17 1017 972 5 Integrated saleable Metal 260 256 2 261 - 967 930 4 - Refined Zinc Integrated 211 195 8 214 (1) 776 715 8 - Refined Lead Integrated 49 61 (19) 47 5 191 214 (11) Silver Integrated (in tonnes) 162 203 (20) 173 (6) 647 706 (8) Silver Integrated (in mn ounces) 5.2 6.5 (20) 5.5 (6) 20.8 22.7 (8) Full year ended FY 2022 vs. Full year ended FY 2021 Best-ever Mined metal production crossing 1 million mark to reach at 1,017,000 tonnes in FY22, up 5% YoY. This was supported by higher ore production across the mines.

Ever-highest Refined metal production at 967,000 tonnes in FY22, up 4% YoY. This was on back of better plant & concentrate availability. Lead production was lower on account of changing mode of Pyro plant (at CLZS) operations from Lead mode to Zinc-Lead mode. Saleable silver production at 647 MT was 8% lower YoY in line with Lead metal production & reduction of silver WIP.

Q4 Fiscal year 2022 vs. Previous Quarters Highest-ever Mined metal production for Q4 FY22 of 295,000 tonnes since UG transition, up 17% as compared to Q3 FY22 & up 3% as compared to Q4FY21. Higher ore production was supported by better mining grades.

Q4 FY22 Refined metal production at 260,000 tonnes, up 2% as YoY and flat sequentially. Integrated zinc production was at 211,000 tonnes, up 8% as compared to Q4 FY21 and down by 1% sequentially. Integrated lead production was 49,000 tonnes for Q4 FY22, down 19% as compared to Q4 FY21 on account of Pyro plant (at CLZS) being operated on Zinc-Lead mode. Saleable silver production was 162 MT, down 20% as compared to Q4 FY21 & down 6% as compared to Q3 FY22 in line with lead metal production.

B. Wind Power Wind power generation is largely dependent on wind velocity and hence the variations.

Particulars (In million units) Q4 Q3 Full year FY22 FY21 % Change FY22 % Change FY22 FY21 % Change HZL Wind Power 66 65 2 59 12 414 351 18 About Hindustan Zinc Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group Company, is one of the world's largest and India's only integrated producers of Zinc-Lead and Silver. The Company has its headquarters at Udaipur in the State of Rajasthan where it has its Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes. Hindustan Zinc is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and has ventured into green energy by setting upwind power plants. The Company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific and globally 5th in Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2021 amongst Mining & Metal companies. Hindustan Zinc is a certified Water Positive Company, a member of the FTSE4Good Index & S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022 and a Bronze Medal winner at the S&P Global Sustainability Awards. Being a people-first company, Hindustan Zinc believes in inculcating the values of Trust and Excellence to have a culture of high-performance in its workforce. The company takes pride in having some of the best-in-class people practices and employee-centric initiatives, which have certified Hindustan Zinc as – 'Great Place to Work 2021', 'Company with Great Managers 2020' by People Business and the PeopleFirst HR Excellence Award. As a socially responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc has been relentlessly working to improve the lives of rural and tribal people residing near its business locations. The company is amongst the Top 15 CSR Spenders in India and are currently reaching out to 700,000 people in 184 villages of Rajasthan, 5 in Uttarakhand and 16 villages in Gujarat. As a market leader, Hindustan Zinc governs about 78% of the growing Zinc market in India.

Learn more about Hindustan Zinc on - https://www.hzlindia.com/home/ and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram for more updates. Disclaimer This press release contains ''forward-looking statements'' – that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future businesses and financial performance, and often contain words such as ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''seeks,'' ''should'' or ''will.'' Forward–looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For us, uncertainties arise from the behaviour of financial and metals markets including the London Metal Exchange, London Bullion Metal Association, fluctuations in interest and/or exchange rates and metal prices; from future integration of acquired businesses; and from numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or regulatory nature. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results and/or business operations to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements and investors should take their own decisions.

