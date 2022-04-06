Gold jumps Rs 58; silver rallies by Rs 437

Gold prices in the national capital on Wednesday jumped Rs 58 to Rs 51,434 per 10 grams in tandem with firm global trends and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 51,376 per 10 grams.

Silver also rallied by Rs 437 to Rs 66,977 per kg from Rs 66,540 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee tanked 47 paise to close at 75.76 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a strong American currency in the overseas market and a negative trend in domestic equities.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,924 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.29 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.10 per cent up at USD 1,924 per ounce on Wednesday. Gold prices are hovering above $1,920 per ounce keeping the narrow trading range on mixed global cues on possible new sanctions on Russia and aggressive Fed stance,'' HDFC Securities Retail Research Analyst Dilip Parmar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)