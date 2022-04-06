Left Menu

Delhi govt bus catches fire; no casualty reported

An air conditioned bus of the Delhi Transport Corporation caught fire which spread and burnt down a few shops in southwest Delhi on Wednesday, officials said. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said, Initially, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but the blaze was massive and it spread across a few shops.

Representative Image
An air conditioned bus of the Delhi Transport Corporation caught fire which spread and burnt down a few shops in southwest Delhi on Wednesday, officials said. The fire department received information about the blaze in Mahipalpur area at 2.21 pm following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. The flames were doused by 3.40 pm. The cooling process is underway, an official said.

According to the police, there were around 20 passengers in the bus when it caught fire but they safely de-boarded the vehicle. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said, ''Initially, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but the blaze was massive and it spread across a few shops. ''Later, more fire engines were rushed to the spot. No one was injured in the incident.'' At least three outlets selling air coolers were damaged, officials said. In a statement, a Tata Motors spokesperson said, ''An unfortunate fire incident occurred on one of the CNG buses in New Delhi. Fortunately, there were no injuries to anyone. ''While we are unable to comment on specifics pending investigation, we will extend our fullest cooperation to the authorities in identifying the cause. Tata Motors is committed to offering safe and high quality vehicles for public transport.'' PTI NIT NIT TDS TDS

