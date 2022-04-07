Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 393 points

Left Menu

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex fell 393.01 points on Thursday dragged by selling pressure in consumer durables and tech stocks.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex fell 393.01 points on Thursday dragged by selling pressure in consumer durables and tech stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 393.01 points or 0.66 per cent lower at 59,217.40 points at 9:30 pm.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 91.40 points or 0.51 per cent down at 17,716.25 points. There was heavy selling pressure on stocks of Titan which slumped 2.49 per cent to Rs 2,478.05. HDFC fell 1.85 per cent to Rs 2,489.50. HDFC Bank slumped 1.41 per cent to Rs 1,529.00.

Notably, the HDFC twins have been on a downward march for three days now after their share price surged by around 10 per cent on Monday shortly after the merger was announced. NTPC surged 1.44 per cent to Rs 155.25. Dr Reddy soared 1.25 per cent to Rs 4,325.90. Sun Pharmaceutical rose 0.81 per cent to Rs 935.40. Axis Bank, Power Grid, and ICICI Bank were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

