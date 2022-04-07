Bounce Infinity begins rollout of its first e-scooter

Smart mobility firm Bounce Infinity on Thursday said it has commenced rollout of its first consumer e-scooter E1 from the Bhiwadi facility in Rajasthan and deliveries of the vehicle will start from April 18.

The company also said it is looking to set up a new half-a-million per annum capacity manufacturing facility for e-scooters in South India later this year.

Bounce Infinity is backed by marquee investors such as Accel, Accel US, Sequoia Capital India, B Capital, Falcon Edge, Qualcomm, Chirate, Omidyar Network, Maverick Capital, among others.

It had launched E1 with dual options in swappable battery -– scooter with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) -- and scooter with battery and charger. It had also announced that deliveries of the e-scooter will commence from early 2022.

“With the rollout of Bounce Infinity E1 from our plant, we are thrilled that the first batch of our electric scooters will soon make its way to eagerly awaiting customers across the country,” said Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder and CEO, Bounce Infinity.

With current capacity at the Bhiwadi plant exceeding 2,00,000 scooters annually, the facility will serve as the company's national manufacturing hub, catering to demand from across the country, the company said.

The BaaS option – the first-of-its-kind in the Indian market – pushes down the acquisition cost of the scooter substantially, by as much as 40 per cent as compared to conventional electric scooters, it claims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)