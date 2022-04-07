Left Menu

Kalpataru to develop 6 lakh sq ft premium commercial project in Mumbai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 15:28 IST
Realty firm Kalpataru Ltd on Thursday said it will develop a commercial project, comprising 6 lakh square feet of office and retail spaces, in Mumbai.

The company did not disclose the total investment to develop this commercial project.

Kalpataru Ltd said in a statement that it has launched 'Kalpataru Summit', a Grade-A commercial project, at Mulund in Mumbai.

Spread over 6 lakh square feet area, Kalpataru Summit offers compact and mid-size offices besides retail spaces. The project will be ready for possession by June 2026.

''The project’s luxury office spaces with class leading amenities and facilities will enable entrepreneurs and business owners move up the aspirational value chain,'' Kalpataru Ltd Managing Director Parag Munot, said.

Last month, Kalpataru Ltd had announced an investment of Rs 250 crore to develop a premium housing project in Pune as part of its expansion plan. The company has launched its premium residential project 'Kalpataru Aurum' at Baner in Pune, comprising close to 450 apartments.

Kalpataru Ltd is part of the Kalpataru Group, which has also presence in power transmission and distribution, civil infrastructure and logistics. It has project footprint spanning over 50 countries.

