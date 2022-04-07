Left Menu

2 killed, 3 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

The passengers were returning from Vikas Nagar late on Wednesday night when the driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into a 250 metre deep gorge on Bel-Parogi motor road, killing two persons on the spot, Dhanolti SDM Lakshmi Raj Chauhan said.

2 killed, 3 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
Two people were killed and three others injured after their vehicle fell into a deep gorge here, officials said on Thursday. The passengers were returning from Vikas Nagar late on Wednesday night when the driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into a 250 metre deep gorge on Bel-Parogi motor road, killing two persons on the spot, Dhanolti SDM Lakshmi Raj Chauhan said. After being informed by villagers, a team from the administration reached the spot and pulled the injured out of the gorge, he said. The mishap occurred at around 9 pm. The deceased were identified as Govind Singh (48) and Rajesh (32), officials said. The driver of the vehicle Manoj Rana, Balvir Singh and Kunwar Singh who were injured have been hospitalised, they added.

