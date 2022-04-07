Left Menu

Continental inaugurates new plant for manufacturing surface materials for car interiors

Our innovative surface solutions are available for a variety of car interior and two-wheeler applications and we strive to be making us the market leader in near future, Landry Tchapda, head of the surface solutions plant management said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2022 19:01 IST
Technology company Continental on Thursday inaugurated a plant for manufacturing surface materials for car interiors in Pune, which has come up with an investment of over Rs 200 crore.

Spread over 149,000 square feet, the new manufacturing facility will manufacture premium surface materials for car interiors, including electric vehicles and two-wheeler seats, catering to the domestic market and exports, the company said in a release.

It will have an initial annual capacity of 5-million square meters of surface material which can be scaled up to 10-million square meters, it said.

The facility has come up with total investment of about Rs 200 crore, Continental said.

It will primarily manufacture Acella Eco and Acella Lux material, which adds aesthetic value to vehicle interiors, the company said, adding, eco-friendly foam foil Yorn and Yorn Light will also be produced in the near future.

“Growing our business in the Asia-Pacific region is one of our main strategic pillars. Amongst others, India will play a major role to strive for our goal. That's why we continue to invest into our Indian locations. Thus, we will remain close to our customers maximizing value creation,” said Philip Nelles, Member of the Continental Executive Board and Head of Group Sector ContiTech.

The new facility is Continental's 16th surface solutions plant globally.

“India is a promising market to grow. So, we expand our operations at a rapid pace. Our innovative surface solutions are available for a variety of car interior and two-wheeler applications and we strive to be making us the market leader in near future,” Landry Tchapda, head of the surface solutions plant management said. DRR ANU ANU

