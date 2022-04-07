Left Menu

Air India suspends non-stop flights to Russia

Air India has suspended its twice-weekly Delhi-Moscow non-stop flight with effect from April 1, 2022. Now there is no direct connectivity between India and Russia, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 20:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has suspended its twice-weekly Delhi-Moscow non-stop flight with effect from April 1, 2022. Now there is no direct connectivity between India and Russia, sources said. "Dear fellow citizens. Please note that Air India has stopped selling tickets on the Delhi Moscow-Delhi route. The prospects for the resumption of flights remain uncertain at the moment," Russian Embassy in India said in a Facebook post.

According to the Air India office, funds for previously purchased tickets for canceled flights can be returned to passengers in full. In connection with the abolition by the Government of India restrictions on international air traffic, it is possible to freely use transit routes to Russia through Tashkent, Istanbul, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and other available destinations, it said. (ANI)

