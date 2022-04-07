Left Menu

Lenskart to sell products through more online platforms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 22:45 IST
Lenskart to sell products through more online platforms
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Lenskart_com)
Softbank-backed eyewear retailer Lenskart on Thursday announced the expansion of its online presence by offering products on Nykaa, Myntra, Tata Cliq and other platforms.

The move is part of its plan to ''scale up presence on all international platforms this quarter''. ''This step highlights our continued efforts to fully transform into a true omnichannel brand to match our customers' changing preferences. ''Setting a foothold on online marketplaces will help us become even more accessible than before while ensuring we continue to maintain our customers' trust and buying experience by selling on these platforms,'' Lenskart CEO and co-founder Peyush Bansal said in a statement.

With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating retail consumption, online marketplaces are expected to drive continued innovation and brand equity in the coming years, the company said, adding that the move ''marks Lenskart's entry into a new phase of growth''.

The strategy will leverage the brand's strong technology muscle to launch into new marketplaces with global aspiration and focus on brands including Lenskart, John Jacobs, Hooper and Aqualens, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

