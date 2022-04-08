Left Menu

Navi announces #FeeFreeApril: Zero Processing Fee Month for all Personal Loan Customers

The offer is applicable for all customers who avail a personal loan, irrespective of the loan amount and they will get the whole sanctioned amount in their bank account without any deductions.The FeeFreeApril campaign is in line with Navis mission of providing simple, affordable and accessible products to its customers.

Navi announces #FeeFreeApril: Zero Processing Fee Month for all Personal Loan Customers
- Navi Finserv (Navi) has launched its #FeeFreeApril campaign, where customers availing of a personal loan in the month of April will enjoy zero processing fee - Customers will get the entire sanctioned loan amount in their bank account, without any deductions BENGALURU, India, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navi Finserv (Navi) on Friday announced the launch of #FeeFreeApril, a limited period offer for its customers where they can avail personal loans with zero processing fee. The offer is applicable for all customers who avail a personal loan, irrespective of the loan amount and they will get the whole sanctioned amount in their bank account without any deductions.

The #FeeFreeApril campaign is in line with Navi's mission of providing simple, affordable and accessible products to its customers. The process of availing a personal loan on the Navi App is 100% digital where customers can get their loan amount credited to their bank account within a few minutes of logging in, by following a few simple steps.

Commenting on the announcement, Sachin Bansal, Co-founder of Navi Group, said, ''I am excited to launch the #FeeFreeApril campaign for our personal loan customers. With this offer, our customers can now avail personal loans with Zero Processing Fee during the month of April. This is yet another example of our endeavor to provide customers with simple and accessible solutions that create customer delight.'' Since the launch of its personal loans business in April 2020, Navi's personal loan business has grown substantially; between January to December 2021 alone, Navi disbursed personal loans worth approximately ₹ 1,750 Crores.

About Navi group Co-founded by Sachin Bansal and Ankit Agarwal, the Navi group offers a range of financial services and products such as Personal Loans, Home Loans, General Insurance and Mutual Funds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

