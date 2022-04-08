Left Menu

FTSE 100 heads for fifth consecutive week of gains

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.9% by 0709 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index rose 0.5%. The FTSE 100 was on course to notch its fifth straight week of gains, with defensive sectors such as pharmaceuticals and utilities boosting markets this week, reflecting concerns among investors about the economic outlook.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 12:47 IST
FTSE 100 heads for fifth consecutive week of gains
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's top equity index hit seven-week highs on Friday, with broad-based gains at the end of a volatile week that saw worries about higher U.S. interest rates and the Ukraine conflict rattle investors. The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.9% by 0709 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index rose 0.5%.

The FTSE 100 was on course to notch its fifth straight week of gains, with defensive sectors such as pharmaceuticals and utilities boosting markets this week, reflecting concerns among investors about the economic outlook. Western countries imposed fresh sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, while worries about aggressive steps by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame inflation roiled Wall Street stocks.

Among midcap stocks, Ukraine-focussed miner Ferrexpo jumped 9.4% after it said it was looking at alternative methods to deliver its iron ore pellets to sea-borne markets, as ports in Ukraine remained shut due to Russia's invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022