Atom, a Leading Payments Service Provider, Rebrands itself as NTT DATA Payment Services India Ltd.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • NTT DATA, a top-10 global IT Services provider, currently operates payment companies in Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and India • NTT DATA acquired majority stake in the Indian Payment Company, Atom Technologies in 2019 and now renames it to NTT DATA Payment Services India Ltd.

• Post-acquisition, the company recorded a continuous remarkable growth. Atom Technologies Ltd., an end-to-end payment service provider, today announced that it will now operate as NTT DATA Payment Services India Ltd. The brand aids merchants in India to provide a seamless payment experience to customers, both online and offline. The rebranding is part of NTT DATA’s global growth initiative in the payment solutions space within the Indian and Asian markets. NTT DATA is a part of the USD 112 billion NTT Group, that is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan where it is a market leader in IT and Business Services. NTT DATA Payment Services India (erstwhile Atom) will be able to leverage NTT DATA’s global reputation across all their businesses and impact their sales initiatives with the merchants. NTT DATA Payment Services India will also be able to access global financial networks of NTT group companies and their partners in each region, while harnessing cutting-edge technologies. The newly rebranded entity will be led by Chief Executive Officer DewangNeralla from its Mumbai headquarters. The company clocked Rs. 122 crore as turnover in FY 2020-21, and it has surpassed the number by more than 100% in the current financial year. Commenting on the announcement, Dewang Neralla, Chief Executive Officer, NTT DATA Payment Services India Ltd, said, “The rebranding is a step keeping our growth prospects in mind. As a company, we have always focused on becoming leaders at the segments we operate in. With the resources and strategic might of our parent company, we will now be able to penetrate deeper into our existing markets, while broadening our global reach and innovative solutions.” Takeo Ueno, Whole-Time Director, NTT DATA Payment Services India Ltd. said, “As one of the leading IT Services providers globally, NTT DATA has the technical expertise that will help us innovate our solutions to become more cutting-edge. As a growth enabler, we have well-established plans for the constantly evolving Indian market.” As NTT DATA Payment Services India Ltd., the company will be able to leverage additional resources to strengthen their foray into new segments in addition to current segments in the education, healthcare and brokerage sector, and markets in the future. The company will also continue to build innovative systems to streamline in-store and in-mall experience for consumers. NTT DATA Corporation holds about 60% stake in Atom Technologies. The top-10 global business and IT Services provider has more than 1.3 lakh professionals in over 50 countries. About NTT DATA Payment Services India Ltd.

NTT DATA Payment Services India Ltd., formerly known as Atom Technologies Ltd., is an end-to-end payment service provider offering a myriad range of payment solutions through online and offline platforms via point of sale, payment gateway, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and mobile applications. The company offers a host of digital payment solutions tailor-made to cater to the needs of its merchants such as point of sale, online payment gateway, mobile applications, wallets, BNPL, IVR, QR codes and white-labelled solutions. Being a veteran in the payments industry, the company services more than 6 million+ merchants, and has processed more than 100 million transactions, worth INR 800+ billion, annually. Visit us at www.nttdatapay.com. About NTT DATA NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries. Visit us at nttdata.com. Image: Atom Technologies Ltd. rebrands itself as NTT DATA Payment Services India Ltd.

