Two Russian rockets hit railway station in east Ukraine used by evacuees - rail company

Two Russian rockets have struck a railway station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, causing casualties, Ukraine's state railway company said on Friday. The station is used to evacuate civilians from areas under bombardment from Russian forces. There are casualties," Ukrainian Railways said in a statement.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-04-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 13:40 IST
Two Russian rockets have struck a railway station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, causing casualties, Ukraine's state railway company said on Friday.

The station is used to evacuate civilians from areas under bombardment from Russian forces. "Two rockets hit Kramatorsk railway station. There are casualties," Ukrainian Railways said in a statement. It gave no other details.

Three trains carrying evacuees were blocked in the same region of Ukraine on Thursday after an air strike on the line, according to the head of Ukrainian Railways. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been regrouping for a new offensive, and that Moscow plans to seize as much territory as it can in the eastern part of Ukraine known as Donbas bordering Russia.

Local authorities in some areas have been urging civilians to leave the while it is still possible and relatively safe to do so.

