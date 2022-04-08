Left Menu

Russia to expel two Bulgarian diplomats in retaliatory move

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 19:17 IST
Russia is expelling two Bulgarian diplomats from Moscow in retaliation for Bulgaria's decision to expel two Russian diplomats from Sofia earlier in March, the foreign ministry in Moscow said in a statement on Friday.

Bulgaria expelled 12 Russian diplomats in March, and another one in April, over what it said were activities incompatible with their diplomatic status. It has also recalled its ambassador from Moscow for consultations over "undiplomatic, sharp and rude" comments by the Russian ambassador to Sofia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

