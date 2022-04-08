PNB opens international banking unit at GIFT City in Gujarat

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday said it has opened its international banking unit at GIFT City in Gujarat.

PNB's IFSC banking unit at GIFT City, Gandhinagar was inaugurated by MD and CEO Atul Kumar Goel, the bank said.

The branch will cater to the customers' needs outside the domestic economy's jurisdiction, dealing with flows of finance, financial products and services across borders, PNB said.

Goel said this branch will help expand the options available to bank's customers to carry out international business transactions seamlessly.

