Left Menu

PNB opens international banking unit at GIFT City in Gujarat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 20:16 IST
PNB opens international banking unit at GIFT City in Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday said it has opened its international banking unit at GIFT City in Gujarat.

PNB's IFSC banking unit at GIFT City, Gandhinagar was inaugurated by MD and CEO Atul Kumar Goel, the bank said.

The branch will cater to the customers' needs outside the domestic economy's jurisdiction, dealing with flows of finance, financial products and services across borders, PNB said.

Goel said this branch will help expand the options available to bank's customers to carry out international business transactions seamlessly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022