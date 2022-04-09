Left Menu

Four killed as car rams into stationary truck on Mumbai-Pune Highway

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-04-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 19:02 IST
Four persons were killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck on Mumbai-Pune Highway on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The accident took place near Kiwale bridge on the highway near Pune around 3.30 pm, an official from Shirgaon police station said.

The speeding car rammed into a truck, which had broken down on the road, and had been parked on the side, he said.

''A speeding sedan car heading towards Mumbai rammed into the stationary truck, killing all four occupants of the four-wheeler. The bodies of the victims were sent to a nearby hospital,'' the official said.

The police are yet to ascertain the identities of the deceased, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

