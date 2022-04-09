Left Menu

6 fear trapped in bridge collapse in Ladakh; LG orders probe

The under-construction bridge which was being launched could not withstand the strong gusty winds that swept the Ladakh region this evening, an official spokesman said.He said one labourer working on the bridge has been rescued and is under medical attention.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 09-04-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 21:08 IST
6 fear trapped in bridge collapse in Ladakh; LG orders probe
  • Country:
  • India

One person was rescued and at least six others were believed trapped after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Nubra sub-division of Leh district on Saturday evening, officials said.

Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur is closely monitoring the rescue operation and has ordered an inquiry into the incident, the officials said.

They said a section of the under-construction Shatse Takna bridge near village Diskit collapsed suddenly. “The under-construction bridge which was being launched could not withstand the strong gusty winds that swept the Ladakh region this evening,” an official spokesman said.

He said one labourer working on the bridge has been rescued and is under medical attention. His condition is said to be stable.

“It is feared that another five to six people are stuck under the fallen bridge, and the administration is making every effort to rescue them at the earliest,” the spokesman said.

He said the rescue operations are being supervised by Sub Divisional Magistrate Lakshya Singhal on the spot, along with other officials who are keeping an eye of the progress of rescue operation.

Operational support has been mobilised from the local 102 Brigade of the Army, project Vijayak of Border Roads Organisation, and the Air Force Station, Leh, the spokesman said.

The Indian Air Force has been called in for air evacuation of the rescued to Leh, he said.

Ambulances and other medical facilities have been mobilised to check up on those rescued, the spokesman said.

Mathur has assured every help to the affected persons in the accident, especially the labourers working on the bridge construction, said the spokesman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022