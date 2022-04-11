WTW buys balance 51 pc stake in WTW India
Global advisory, broking and solutions company Willis Towers Watson (WTW) on Monday said it has acquired the remaining 51 per cent shares in Willis Towers Watson India Insurance Brokers Private Limited (WTW India) following the approval of insurance regulator IRDAI.
WTW, which owned 49 per cent stake in WTW India, bought the remaining 51 per cent stake for an undisclosed amount from Anemone Holdings Private Ltd and Rohit Jain. Jain is the former head of WTW India.
The agreement for this transaction was signed in November 2021. WTW has also appointed Vivek Nath as head of India, effective Monday, a release said.
Nath will take over from Rohit Jain, who will continue to be involved in WTW India as a director on its board, it said.
